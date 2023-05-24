Let two wheelers carry a child alongside 2 adults: State to Centre

The Kerala government has sent a letter to the Centre seeking relaxation for two-wheelers carrying children in the state. The letter sought permission to let a child below 12 years on the vehicle with two adults.

The letter was sent by Kerala Transport Commissioner, S Sreejith to the secretary of Ministry of Road Transport and Highways as directed by Kerala transport minister Antony Raju.

The Motor Vehicle Department agreed not to collect fines for travelling with kids on two-wheelers till the Centre takes a decision. This brings temporary relief to many parents who depend on two-wheelers for their travel.

There have been persistent demands to exempt two-wheelers with three riders from being penalised when one of the riders is a child under 12 years of age.

Earlier, it was informed that two-wheelers ferrying more than two persons, including children, will be penalised after the Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras become operational in Kerala from April 20.

The fine fixed for more than two persons travelling on a two-wheeler is Rs 2,000. A total of 726 AI cameras have been installed along State and National Highways in Kerala.

According to a report by Manorama Online, the state govt has come up with this move fearing strong public protest after facing corruption allegations in the AI camera deal.