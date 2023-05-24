'Not a black magician, even political parties approached me,' says Shobana from Vasanthi Madom

Pathanamthitta: The alleged woman sorcerer from Vasanthi Amma Madom at Malayalapuzha, Shobana has said that Aneesh, an accused in a financial fraud case has embezzled Rs 6.5 lakh from her.

Shobana was accused of locking up Shubha, wife of Aneesh John from Pathanapuram, their eight year old daughter Liya and Esther, mother of Aneesh at their home in Malayalapuzha.

"The allegation that they were locked up is false. We were released on bail as the police were convinced about our statements," Shobana told Manorama News.

According to Shobana, she and her husband gave refuge to the family when they approached them without a roof over their heads. The family stayed with the couple for five months.

"Aneesh, took Rs6.5 lakh from us, promising to secure a loan. He refused to return the money despite repeated requests. When we threatened to approach the police, he orchestrated the incarceration episode," Shobana said.

Shobana alleged that the whole incident was part of a criminal conspiracy.

'Not a black magician'

"I do not practice withcraft or sorcery. I am a singer. The visuals circulated in my name are morphed," she said.

"We have a family temple with Goddess Kali as the deity. I had a vision of Goddess Kali. That's why people flock to our home. I do not practice magic or utter any mantras. I practice music which is a mantra in itself. Various party members have come to our house during the election," Shobana said.

Shobana and her partner Unnikrishnan had landed in police custody in October last year during a state-wide drive against black magicians in the wake of the Elanthur human sacrifice case. After being released on bail, the duo was learned to have helped Aneesh John, who had also been in the jail on another case, to come out.

Aneesh and his family, who are homeless, shifted to Shobana's residence near Malayalappuzha following this.