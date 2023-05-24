Woman, male friend arrested for assaulting teen son in Kochi

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 24, 2023 09:19 PM IST
The trio hit the boy with a metal rod that resulted in a bone fracture on both his hands. Photo: Manorama Online

Kochi: Three people, including two women, were arrested for brutally assaulting a 17-year-old boy at Kalamassery here.

The arrested are Rajeshwari - the boy's mother, his grandmother Valarmati and Rajeshwari's friend Sunish.

The incident happened on May 21.

The trio hit the boy with a metal rod that resulted in a bone fracture on both his hands. They also injured him with a pair of scissors.

Rajeshwari is from Tamil Nadu and Sunish is from Wayanad. The assault was the result of the boy questioning his mother about Sunish's frequent visits to their home.

The child was admitted to a private hospital in Ernakulam by his relatives. The hospital authorities alerted the police about the assault. Sunish absconded following the incident, but the police followed and arrested him.

