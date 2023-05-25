CUSAT emeritus professor Dr Reji John honoured with DRDO Scientist of the Year Award for 2020

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 25, 2023 03:21 PM IST
Dr Reji has made several inventions and obtained 20 patents in various countries such as the USA, UK, Japan, France and India. Photo: Special Arrangement

Kochi: Dr Reji John, Emeritus Professor at the Department of Polymer Science and Rubber Technology, Cochin University of Science and Technology, has been honoured with the prestigious Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) Scientist of the Year Award for 2020.

RELATED ARTICLES

The award is for developing state-of-the-art material and device technologies for DRDO's SONAR Programmes. He has been in the lead role in the development of various state-of-the-art materials technologies including smart materials and device. He has made several inventions and obtained 20 patents in various countries such as the USA, UK, Japan, France and India. He worked with NPOL, Kochi as senior scientist and Director (Materials).

In recognition of the exemplary science and technology invention capabilities and technology leadership qualities exhibited by the officer, Dr Reji John has been conferred the ‘Scientist of the year award 2020’ by DRDO. Prior to this award, he also obtained the Govt of India, Minister of Chemicals and Fertiliser's ‘National Innovation Award -2021’.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout