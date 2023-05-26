Activist takes own life in panchayat office upset over apathy to complaints on waste-processing plant

Kondotty: A 57-year-old noted cultural activist and entrepreneur was found hanging on the premises of the Pulikkal Gram Panchayat in Malappuram district on Friday morning.

The deceased Razak Payambrottu apparently took his own life as he was reportedly upset over the apathy of the CPM-run panchayat to take action against a polluting plastic waste-processing plant.

Razak's body was found hanging above the verandah. A file containing the complaints submitted by Razak to the panchayat authorities was found near his body.

The local people alleged that Razak took the extreme step pained over the refusal of the panchayat authorities to move against the plant.

His elder brother had died a few months ago owing to lung diseases likely brought about due to pollution from this waste processing plant.

Razak had addressed press conferences many times alleging that the panchayat authorities were ignoring his complaints that his elder brother’s health had deteriorated owing to the smoke pollution from the waste treatment plant which was adjacent to his house. The panchayat too had conducted press conferences in response to this.

Razak was the former secretary of the Mappila Kala Academy at Kondotty and continued as its member.



He had been publishing an evening newspaper titled 'Kondotty Times'. He also ran a local cable TV channel.

The police infer that Razak had hanged himself after reaching the panchayat building yesterday night.

Razak and his wife are CPM supporters. The couple has no children. Earlier they had written away their property for constructing a memorial for late CPM ideologue and Kerala's first Chief Minister EMS Namboodiripad.

Razak is the brother-in-law of well-known scriptwriter T A Razak.