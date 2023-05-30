30 injured in bus accident in Thrissur

Thrissur: Nearly 30 people were injured after two private buses collided with each other at Mapranam here on Tuesday. Two of the injured are in critical condition, Manorama News reported.



The accident happened when the Thrissur-bound limited stop bus rammed into a bus running on the local route near Lal Hospital at Mapranam. Most of the injured are passengers of the limited-stop bus. The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals.

Traffic on the state highway was interrupted for nearly half an hour following the accident.

Road accidents are increasing in Kerala day by day. On Monday, a priest was killed and three others were injured after their car crashed into a tanker parked by the road in Vatakara.

In another accident in Angamaly on Sunday, 10 people were injured when a tourist bus skidded off the road at Karayamparambu junction.