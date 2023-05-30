30 injured in bus accident in Thrissur

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 30, 2023 10:19 AM IST
The accident happened when the Thrissur-bound limited stop bus rammed into a bus running on the local route near Lal Hospital at Mapranam. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News

Thrissur: Nearly 30 people were injured after two private buses collided with each other at Mapranam here on Tuesday. Two of the injured are in critical condition, Manorama News reported.

The accident happened when the Thrissur-bound limited stop bus rammed into a bus running on the local route near Lal Hospital at Mapranam. Most of the injured are passengers of the limited-stop bus. The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals.

Traffic on the state highway was interrupted for nearly half an hour following the accident.

RELATED ARTICLES

Road accidents are increasing in Kerala day by day. On Monday, a priest was killed and three others were injured after their car crashed into a tanker parked by the road in Vatakara. 

In another accident in Angamaly on Sunday, 10 people were injured when a tourist bus skidded off the road at Karayamparambu junction.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout