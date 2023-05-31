Body of youth washes ashore on Azhimala beach; had drowned while bathing

Our Correspondent
Published: May 31, 2023 12:32 PM IST
Rakendu. Photo: Manorama

Thiruvananthapuram: The body of a young man who had drowned in the sea was found washed ashore on the Azhimala beach, near Vizhinjam, on the southern Kerala coast on Wednesday morning.

The deceased Rakendu, alias Muthu, a native of Kandala in Kattakada was 27 years old. He had gone missing in the sea on Tuesday night after he arrived at the popular excursion venue along with five others. Another relative, who was caught in the waves, was rescued by the other members of the group. All of them were event management workers.

Rakendu's brother-in-law Anil Kumar, alias Kochu (31), a resident of Vilakam House in Santham Moola in Malayinkeezhu, was saved by the timely act of other members of the group.

Only Rakendu and Anil Kumar went to have a bath in the sea while the others — Vishnu (27), Suju (31) and Anu (38) — remained on the beach.

Vishnu is a resident of Pulluvila, and the other two were residents of Kandala - both places in Thiruvananthapuram district. The mishap happened at 7 pm on Tuesday at the beach side near the Azhimala car parking. The group had reached the beach after a decoration work in the city.

