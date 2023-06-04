Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to experience heavy rains from Sunday onwards; the India Meteorological Department has predicted the arrival of the southwest monsoon in the state.

As per the IMD alert, the southwest monsoon has advanced into some parts of the south Arabian Sea and the Lakshadweep area.



“Thunderstorm with lightning & gusty winds (speed 30-40 kmph) very likely at isolated places over Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Kerala & Mahe; with lightning at isolated places over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Telangana, Rayalaseema and Karnataka,” read the IMD alert.

Meanwhile, the cyclonic circulation over southeastern parts of Arabian sea will intensify into a low pressure area within 24 hours.

Earlier, IMD predicted heavy downpour is expected in isolated places of the state till June 6.

As per the alert issued on Friday, a cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over the southeast Arabian Sea by June 5, and under its influence, a low-pressure area will form over the same region within 24 hours.

A yellow alert has been issued for Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts from Thursday to Monday.