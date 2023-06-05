Revenue officer caught taking bribe in Thrissur

Published: June 05, 2023 10:59 PM IST Updated: June 05, 2023 11:20 PM IST
K Nadirsha. Photo: Manorama News

Thrissur: A revenue officer of the Thrissur Corporation was caught red-handed by the Vigilance officials while accepting a bribe of Rs 2000.

The accused was identified as K Nadirsha, against whom there were several complaints earlier.

Nadirsha, a revenue officer with the Koorkancherry Regional Office, reportedly demanded the bribe from a daily wage earner for providing a certificate of ownership for his house. The latter informed the same to Corporation Councilor Rahul, who asked him to lodge a written complaint to Thrissur Vigilance DySP Jim Paul.

The Vigilance officials gave notes treated with phenolphthalein powder to the complainant, who then reached the Corporation regional office.

Nadirsha accepted the ‘bribe’ and put the money in his pant pocket. The officers then barged in and recovered the evidence. They gave him mundu (dhoti) and completed the procedures.

The Vigilance also carried out inspections at his house. His bank accounts too will be examined, they added.

