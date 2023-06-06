Customs seize gold worth Rs 50 lakh at Kochi airport

Kochi: Customs officials on Tuesday seized gold worth Rs 50 lakh in Kochi airport.

The accused, Manu of Ernakulam, arrived on an Air Arabia flight from Abu Dhabi carrying over 1.18 kg of gold in the form of capsules in his handbag. Further investigation is on, said Customs officials.

Recently, Customs officials at Kochi airport seized gold worth over Rs 22.94 lakh. The accused, Rasik Mumthaz, arrived on an Air Arabia flight from Sharjah carrying 24-carat gold weighing 437.35g. Rasik is from Chennai. She was wearing gold in the form of hair clips.