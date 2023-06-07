Lightning strike kills man, second fatality inside two weeks at Koduvally

Kozhikode: In little over a week, lightning strikes have claimed two lives at Koduvally in Kozhikode district.

On Wednesday, Puthukkudi Kakkodan Nazeer (42) died from a lightning strike while sitting in a bus stop.

On May 30th, Nellankanty Sheeba (38), a native of Kizhakkoth near Koduvally was killed by a lightning strike in the courtyard of her house. Another woman at Avilora was injured the other day.

Nazeer and two of his friends had reached Kurunthattil in Parappara to see a house that was put up for sale. His friends were not seriously injured.

Nazeer was rushed to the Medical College Hospital, but could not be resuscitated.