Lightning strike kills man, second fatality inside two weeks at Koduvally

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 07, 2023 08:02 PM IST
Kakkodan Nazeer. Photo: Special arrangement

Kozhikode: In little over a week, lightning strikes have claimed two lives at Koduvally in Kozhikode district.

On Wednesday, Puthukkudi Kakkodan Nazeer (42) died from a lightning strike while sitting in a bus stop.

On May 30th, Nellankanty Sheeba (38), a native of Kizhakkoth near Koduvally was killed by a lightning strike in the courtyard of her house. Another woman at Avilora was injured the other day.

RELATED ARTICLES

Nazeer and two of his friends had reached Kurunthattil in Parappara to see a house that was put up for sale. His friends were not seriously injured.

Nazeer was rushed to the Medical College Hospital, but could not be resuscitated.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout