FEFKA alleges conspiracy in excise raid at director Najeem's hotel room

Kochi: FEFKA directors' union here on Thursday condemned the excise raid carried out in the hotel room of director-writer Najeem Koya. The association demanded a detailed inquiry to arrest the people behind the fake tip-off related to drug abuse.



FEFKA directors' union general secretary B Unnikrishnan said the excise department should have verified the authenticity of the information before raiding the director's room.

Najeem, best known for penning popular movies like 'Apoorvaragam' and 'Two Countries', said he was humiliated by excise officials while they raided his hotel room on Monday night. The directors' union alleged that someone had called the excise team with the intention to defame Najeem.

Addressing the media here on Thursday, Unnikrishnan criticised the excise officials for ill-treating Najeem. He noted that the officials should not humiliate the people in the name of raids.

“Someone has tried to mislead a responsible agency. The excise minister has sought a detailed report from the investigation team after the directors' union intervened in the case. It is rumoured that the youngsters in the film industry are addicted to drugs. So far, actors were dragged into such controversies, but the excise officials raided a young director's room who has no bad habits,” said Unnikrishnan.

He declared that all associations in the film industry would call a joint protest if authorities do not initiate action to nab the culprits behind the fake tip-off.

Najeem said he does not smoke or do drugs and alleged that someone has tried to trap him. “Excise team raided my room for more than 2 hours on Monday night. They even strip-searched me. After failing to find any drug, they left my room after apologisng,” said Najeem.

Najeem was staying in a hotel at Erattupetta for the work related to his upcoming web series when sleuths searched him.