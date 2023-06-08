Kerala government to dismiss Village Assistant in bribery case

A Village Assistant who was arrested in a bribery case will be dismissed from Kerala government service.

The Revenue Minister has reportedly accepted the recommendation, for the dismissal of Suresh Kumar, made in an enquiry report tabled by Joint Secretary K Biju.

Suresh Kumar was the Village Assistant at Palakkayam in Palakkad district. He was caught while taking a bribe of Rs 2,500 for providing a location certificate to a property.

The native of Malayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram was taken into custody by a team of Vigilance. The investigators later confiscated currency and other valuables to the tune of Rs 1.05 crore from his residence near the vegetable market in Mannarkad.

Besides Rs 35 lakh in currency notes, the Vigilance seized documents on fixed deposit worth Rs 45 lakh, 17-kilogram coins and documents on a savings account for Rs 25 lakh.

The complainant, a native of Manjeri, had applied for a location certificate at the village office. He was told the file was in the possession of Suresh Kumar, who demanded a bribe of Rs 2,500.

The accused allegedly asked the man to arrive at the Revenue Adalat at Mannarkad with the bribe amount. However, the complainant notified the Vigilance unit at Palakkad resulting in the arrest.