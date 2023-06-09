Palakkad: Irregularities in the PhD admission of the former SFI leader K Vidya from Kasaragod, who is under investigation for forging a teaching experience certificate from the Maharaja's College, came to light on Friday.

As per reports, Vidya was given admission to the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Kalady by misinterpreting a Kerala High Court verdict.

In 2020, the registrar gave a letter to the head of the Department of Malayalam recommending Vidya's admission to the course.

"Application of K Vidya may be considered for PhD admission in the Malayalam Department of Kalady University. Take necessary legal action on the application," the letter said.

The letter was based on an order issued by the present High Court Chief Justice S V Bhatti on January 23, 2020. The order was based on Vidya's plea to direct the registrar to consider her application for admission to PhD.

Following the court order, on January 29, 2020, the registrar issued a letter to the Head of the Malayalam Department stating that the VC had ordered the college to grant admission to Vidya.

Although the High Court's directive was to take necessary action while adhering to the legal boundaries, the university failed to do so. The number of seats has been increased from 10 to 15. Vidya was inserted in the 15th position after converting a reservation seat.

SC/ST Cell finds irregularities



The applicant from the reserved category who was supposed to get admission to the list lost the seat as a result. The SC/ST cell found that Vidya's admission was a subversion of the reservation.

S Varsha, a native of Mavelikara, had filed a complaint with the registrar highlighting this fact. The complaint stated that Vidya's admission should be cancelled and that Varsha should be allowed admission from the reserved category. But no action was taken.

Attappadi College Principal files case



The Principal of Government College, Attappadi has filed a complaint against Vidya for forging an experience certificate that shows she had worked as a guest lecturer at the Maharaja's College in Ernakulam.

Principal Lalimol Varghese filed the complaint with the Agali police demanding a detailed investigation. The complaint stated that the document presented by the candidate for the interview on the June 2 is fake.

The FIR and documents of the case registered against Vidya at Ernakulam Central Police Station were taken to Agali Police Station. The transfer of the file is because the college where the fake document was submitted is under the jurisdiction of Agali police station.

On June 2, Vidya produced two certificates while attending the interview for the guest lecturer's post. The document stated that she taught in the Malayalam department at Maharaja's College from June 4, 2018, to March 31, 2019, and from June 10, 2020, to March 31, 2021. it later emerged that Vidya was a PG student at the college between 2018 and 2019.

The truth was exposed when the interview panel got suspicious of the logo and seal on the certificate and contacted Maharaja's College. Maharaja's has not appointed guest lecturers in the department of Malayalam for the past 10 years.

This was confirmed in the complaint given by Maharaja's College principal to the Ernakulam Central Police following the controversy.