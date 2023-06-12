Kerala Monsoon: Yellow alert issued in nine districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rain across Kerala in the next five days. A yellow alert is issued in nine districts --Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Kozhikode -- on Monday. Isolated rains are expected in these areas. However, Pathanamthitta and Idukki may have a heavy downpour. A yellow alert ihas also been issued in Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur districts on Tuesday.

What is a Yellow alert?

A yellow alert means the weather conditions are expected to be relatively mild, but still warrant caution. A yellow alert is issued when the temperature is expected to be between 35°C and 40°C or when the heat index is expected to be between 41°C and 47°C. In addition, a yellow alert is issued for a heatwave when the maximum temperature is expected to be between 40°C and 42°C for two consecutive days.

Parts of Kerala has been witnessing heavy rains since Sunday night as the south-west monsoon picked up strength after a tepid onset. The onset of the south-west monsoon was delayed by one week this year. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that the monsoon will take another week to intensify in the state.

The monsoon normally sets in over Kerala on June 1. The monsoon hit Kerala on May 29 last year, and on June 8 this year. But there is no significant dip in rainfall compared to last year. Around 87.3mm of rainfall was received from June 1 to 11 last year, while 85.2mm of rainfall was received during the same period this year. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Kottayam districts, however, did not receive much rainfall in this early phase.