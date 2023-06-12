Modi leader by democratic choice, Rahul Gandhi by dynastic chant, says former minister Naqvi

Wayanad: Senior BJP leader and former Union Cabinet Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Monday said that while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was a democratically elected leader, Rahul Gandhi was a leader in the Congress "by the dynastic chant".

He was in the district, represented by the Congress leader in the lower house of the Parliament till his disqualification in a criminal defamation suit, people contact programmes ahead of the bypoll.

Last week Wayanad and Kozhikode district collectorates had conducted a mock poll to check the preparedness of VVPAT machines ahead of the bypoll.

Addressing a press conference, he said Modi was a "leader by choice" and Gandhi was a "leader by chance". He claimed that India's global stature had grown significantly under the "dynamic leadership" of PM Modi due to his efforts to eradicate corruption, communalism and casteism to make 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'.

Naqvi, who is on a three-day visit to Kerala, said every welfare scheme launched by the Centre was focused on the needy as Modi comes from a humble background and understands the pain of the common man.

"Development with dignity, empowerment without discrimination is the mantra of the Modi government," he said. He said people have benefited greatly from various schemes like PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, PM Awas Yojana and the Swachh Bharat Mission.

Naqvi also participated in various people contact programmes in Wayanad. He paid floral tribute at the Vythiri Karinthandan Smrithi Mandapam and visited the New International IT Calso company at Bathery. He also met with tribals at their colony in Chethalayam.

(With inputs from PTI)