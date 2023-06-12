The Monson Mavunkal fraud case has taken a fresh turn with Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran named second accused by the Crime Branch.

Crime Branch on Monday served notice on Sudhakaran to appear for questioning at its office in Kalamassery on Wednesday.

The alleged connection between the senior Congress leader and the fake antique dealer came to light after the two were pictured together, sources said.

However, Sudhakaran had claimed he had no financial dealings with Mavunkal, who had also impersonated a physician.

Sudhakaran had said he met Mavunkal on five occasions to seek treatment, but discontinued it after there wasn't any progress.

A number of senior officers in the state police, including former chief Lokanath Behera had been pictured with the conman.

ADGP Manoj Abraham and former IG G Lakshman were also found to have visited Mavunkal at his residence in Kochi, where he had set up a fake antique museum.

Behera had said his visit was only with the intention of seeing the museum while Lakshman was suspended for maintaining a close connection with Mavunkal.

He was later reinstated after the Crime Branch gave him a clean chit.