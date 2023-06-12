Woman, daughter attacked by stray dog in Thrissur

A woman and her daughter were attacked by a stray dog at Punnayurkulam in the Thrissur district on Monday.

The incident comes within a day of the tragic death of an 11-year-old boy at Muzhapilangad in Kannur. The boy had been mauled to death by strays.

In the latest incident, Bindu and her daughter Sreekutty have been admitted to the medical college hospital with injuries.

According to reports, Sreekutty was bitten while trying to save her mother when the two were out shopping.

The death of Nihal, the speech-impaired boy at Muzhapilangad, has turned stray dog menace into a talking point again in Kerala.

The boy had gone missing after 5 pm and was found unconscious with grave injuries in a vacant lot about 500 metres from his house.