Destitute home caretaker held for molesting differently-abled woman in Kozhikode

Kozhikode: Edacheri police on Tuesday arrested a man employed in a destitute home for sexually abusing a differently-abled woman. The accused is Kozhikode's Kuttikkattoor resident K T Yoonus.



As per the woman's complaint, the accused had sexually assaulted her, an inmate in the destitute home multiple times. Yoonus has been working as a caretaker in the same institution for the past one-and-ahalf-years.

The crime reportedly took place at a destitute home in Vatakara taluk. Police arrested the accused after recording the victim's statement. Vatakara court remanded the accused in judicial custody.