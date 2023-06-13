Destitute home caretaker held for molesting differently-abled woman in Kozhikode

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 13, 2023 09:47 PM IST
Yoonus has been working as a caretaker in the same institution for the past one-and-ahalf-years. Photo: Manorama News

Kozhikode: Edacheri police on Tuesday arrested a man employed in a destitute home for sexually abusing a differently-abled woman. The accused is Kozhikode's Kuttikkattoor resident K T Yoonus.

As per the woman's complaint, the accused had sexually assaulted her, an inmate in the destitute home multiple times. Yoonus has been working as a caretaker in the same institution for the past one-and-ahalf-years.

The crime reportedly took place at a destitute home in Vatakara taluk. Police arrested the accused after recording the victim's statement. Vatakara court remanded the accused in judicial custody.

