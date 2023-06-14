Dengue, rat fever on the rise in Kerala as monsoon arrives

Thiruvananthapuram: After the onset of the monsoon, the number of people infected with dengue fever is rising in Kerala. On Tuesday, 63 new cases were confirmed in the state. While 21 of them are in Ernakulam, 10 are in Kozhikode. Till Tuesday, 285 people have been infected with dengue fever in the state this year. Six people have died of the fever.

One case of rat fever was reported from Desamangalam and Neriamangalam of Ernakulam on Tuesday. So far, 475 cases of rat fever were reported in the state with 25 deaths. Over 10,000 people visited hospitals on Tuesday with fever and 212 of them were admitted, health department officials said.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that people working in fields are prone to rat fever. Hence they should wear gloves and boots, and also take the 'Doxycycline' tablet once a week, as per the advice of health workers. She also said that fever clinics are open in all government hospitals.