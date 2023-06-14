Thiruvananthapuram: Minister for Local self-government M B Rajesh alleged that laws framed by the central government are hindering the state government's efforts to curb the stray dog menace. Addressing the media here on Wednesday, the minister termed certain provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Animal Birth Control (ABC) rules impractical.



He pointed out that sterilization of stray dogs is not being carried out due to the rules framed by the centre.

“ As per the central rules, no local self-government is allowed to open ABC centres without a certificate of project recognition issued by the Animal Welfare Board. Each centre must have a veterinary doctor who had conducted over 2000 surgeries. Kennels, operation theatre, pre-operative and post-operative facilities, CCTV, ambulance, air-conditioned isolation wards, refrigerators, facilities to store removed organs and incinerators should be arranged in the ABC centres,” said the minister.

Stray dogs below 6 years should not be caught for sterilization. Hence, we need to produce an age proof of the stray dog,” added Rajesh criticising the laws which complicate stray dog eradication in the state.

The minister justified that the state government is not responsible for the increasing number of stray dog attacks in Kerala. He noted that the current laws of the central government are a major challenge for establishing ABC centres and sterilizing stray dogs.

Stray dog attack cases have been increasing in Kerala day by day. A speech-impaired boy was mauled to death by a stray dog in Kannur on Sunday. Nihal (11) was found unconscious in a vacant lot with bite marks reportedly on his lower body. Meanwhile, a pack of stray dogs attacked an LKG student on Tuesday in Malappuram.