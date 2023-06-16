Clear interview to secure ration shop licence; govt tweaks norms

Thiruvananthapuram: Ahead of the mass renewal of ration shops licences, the Kerala Government has brought in a new criterion. As per a fresh order, District Supply Officers (DSOs) can conduct interviews with the applicants and give a maximum of 10 marks out of the total marks of 50.

Over 1,000 dealerships are set to be issued licences in the coming days. Interviews have been mandated in an attempt to ensure that the applicants follow the interests of the State.

Marks for criteria such as the educational qualification, experience in sales, and residence in the same panchayat that were included in the earlier conditions have been pared so as to authorise granting of 10 marks by District Supply Officers in the new guidelines.

The interview committee that will assess the applicants’ expertise in running the shops, aptitude, and prior experience, will consist of the Taluk Supply Officer and the Senior Superintendent of the District Supply Office.

The change made to the guidelines for issuing ration shop licences was based on the recommendation of the Civil Supplies Commissioner. Ration shops come under the jurisdiction of the Public Distribution Department.

The State has over 14,000 ration shops at present.