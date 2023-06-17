Kerala to witness heavy rains for next five days; yellow alert in 5 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala, which receives intermittent rains, is bracing itself for heavy downpours in the coming days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a yellow alert in five districts- Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Idukki and Ernakulam.

The IMD predicted widespread rain and thundershowers in the state for the next five days from Saturday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely at isolated places from June 18 to 21.

Meanwhile, cyclone Biporjoy has weakened into an intense low-pressure area over southwest Rajasthan. It is very likely to move in an east-northeastern direction and further weaken into a deep depression during the next six hours, the department said.