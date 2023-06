Wayanad: A youth drowned in the Karapuzha reservoir while fishing with friends in a coracle around 1.30 pm at Nellarachal, near Ambalavayal, on Sunday.

Two of his friends reportedly escaped from the spot soon after the accident. Naduveettil Gireesh (32) from Nellarachal was an autorickshaw driver who operated in Ambalavayal town.

On holidays many youngsters in the locality fish in the reservoir which has fish varieties in abundance.

