Teen dies of fever in Kuttippuram

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 19, 2023 07:28 PM IST
Gokul of Kuttippuram. Photo: Special Arrangement

Malappuram: A 13-year-old boy died of fever in Kuttippuram on Monday.

The deceased is Gokul of Kuttippuram.

Malappuram District Medical Officer Dr R Renuka said the boy was under treatment for fever at Kuttippuram Taluk Hospital.

She said the real cause of death would only be identified only after the post-mortem.

He was admitted to the hospital on Sunday. Health officials said they would also send blood and saliva samples to Alappuzha Virology Institute to identify the type of fever.

Meanwhile, a Porur native has died of dengue. The deceased is 42-year-old Zakir who was under treatment in Manjeri, Manorama News reported.

So far, the district has reported 53 dengue cases in June. Since May, the most number of dengue cases were reported from Wandoor and Melattur health blocks.

