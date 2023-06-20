MSM College should disclose name of CPM leader who recommended Nikhil: SFI

Thiruvananthapuram: Based on the controversial revelation by the manager of MSM College, Kayamkulam, that Nikhil Thomas was given admission under the recommendation of a CPM leader, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) has called on the college management to disclose the name of the party leader.

Putting the ruling party in a dock, P A Hilal Babu, the college manager, however, told reporters that he could not reveal the name of the leader as it would spoil his political career.

SFI joint secretary E Afzal, talking to Manorama News during Counter Point, said Nikhil has not answered the leadership's phone calls ever since it came to light that his degree certificate was fake.

He also said the organisation does not know whether the now-expelled SFI leader is absconding or not.

Meanwhile, rumours are rife that CPM Alappuzha district secretariat member and Kerala University Syndicate member K H Babujan is the one who recommended Nikhil for the MCom course at MSM College.

Hilal Babu confirmed the involvement of a CPM leader in the controversy after Kayamkulam area secretary P Aravindakshan stated that Nikhil had sought the party's help to gain admission to the college.

It is being speculated that Hilal Babu's silence when asked if Babujan was the leader in question confirms the latter's involvement.

The college manager said strict action would be taken against the faculty if they're found guilty.

When contacted for comment, Babujan said he would be responding to all the questions later.

Kerala University also party in controversy: KSU

The Kerala Students Union (KSU) vice-president has alleged that Kerala University and the head of MSM College's BCom department too have connived in getting a seat for Nikhil.