Fake degree certificates of Kannur varsity among sought-after ones sold online

Thrissur: The probe into the fake certificate case against former SFI leader Nikhil Thomas has unveiled online rackets which are engaged in preparing forged certificates of popular universities in India as well as foreign universities. An investigation into the fake certificate racket confirmed that numerous websites are being operated exclusively for issuing these forged documents within 5-10 days.

When an honest student is spending three years for a genuine certificate, the online rackets are making many people graduates or post-graduates within a few days after collecting a sum of Rs 50,000 per certificate.

Challenging the higher education system, online rackets engaged in preparing forged certificates from universities such as Anna, Bangalore, Osmania and even Kannur are thriving, shows a search on the internet. These racketeers usually charge US Dollar 600 (around Indian Rs 50,000) for fake documents. There are also websites offering a fake degree for Euro 300 (Rs 27,000).

Such websites are full of reviews which mention that the services offered are excellent as the certificates supplied by them cannot be distinguished from the originals issued by the respective universities.

A glance at the fake certificates reveals that they forge the vice-chancellor’s signature, printing pattern and the paper quality of the originals.

One reviewer named Lakshman Rai explains that he ordered a fake certificate because the original was lost. But, surprisingly, the quality of the fake certificate issued by the website was better than the original, he says. Hundreds of such reviews that are present on the websites reveal that huge numbers of fake degrees are being utilized for various purposes.

Incidentally, in the Q&A section of the websites, many people have raised apprehensions over whether the fraud wouldn’t be detected during certificate verification. The reply given to such questions by the websites says that certificate verification is more often than not a farce in IT firms and small-scale companies. However, the websites caution applicants against seeking a government job with these fake certificates.

The fraudsters are operating the crime under websites like Realistic Diplomas, Diploma Company, Phoney Diploma and Diploma Makers. One among them is the ‘leader’ in the business.

As soon as the website is opened, a window asking applicants to choose the country from where the certificate is needed appears. Countries such as the US, Canada, Australia, European countries, Gulf countries and India are on the list.

Certificate models from universities such as Kannur, Bangalore, Anna and Osmania are the first ones to appear when choosing India. Applicants will be given the option to suggest the marks they want to be shown on the certificate. Subsequently, the name and other details have to be submitted, followed by the payment. The fraudsters play a safe game without making any direct contact with the applicants. All communications are made online and certificates are delivered to the given address by courier.