Kottayam: Several irregularities reported from universities in Kerala are blamed on political interference. Scams and scandals are frequently reported from higher educational institutions — the latest has arisen from the Kottayam's Mahatma Gandhi University.



As many as 154 blank undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) certificates have gone missing from Pareeksha Bhavan, the high-security examination wing.

Dr C T Aravindakumar, vice chancellor in charge, confirmed 100 UG and 54 PG certificates have indeed gone missing from the facility.

Examination controller Dr C M Sreejith said a police complaint would be made regarding the incident.

A report from the Pareeksha Bhavan was handed over to the VC and the registrar yesterday.

The matter came to light when a new section officer took charge on June 2.

The authorities, however, claimed they have recovered two PG certificates. They were reportedly found on the table of the section clerk the same day the loss was reported.

Of late universities in Kerala are in the news over administrative tussles brewing between the Governor and the government, mark scams, irregular appointments, admission to students with dubious certificates and the like.

The certificates with the Mahatma Gandhi University logo and 20 other security watermarks are printed at a press in Chennai and directly transported to the store in the university.

From there, the certificates are stored in the designated section in the Pareeksha Bhavan.

Though the section officers are responsible for safekeeping of the certificates, in practice, it is not followed.

Apparently, degree certificates can be forged with the digital signature of the vice chancellor in the missing certificates, sources in the know of the development said.

Higher Education Minister R Bindu had earlier announced introduction of holograms on certificates to prevent forgery.