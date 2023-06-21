Seminar in Malappuram set to intensify Congress group war in district

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 21, 2023 10:10 PM IST Updated: June 21, 2023 10:45 PM IST
Malappuram: The group war in the Congress in Malappuram is set to intensify with leaders of the 'A' faction convening a seminar here on Thursday.

The seminar, organised by the Aryadan Foundation on the occasion of the centenary of the presidentship of Abdul Kalam Azad in the All India Congress Committee, is being viewed as an open declaration of war against the dominant 'I' faction in the district.

Several prominent leaders of the group are expected to attend the event.

Members of the 'A' group feel that they have been side-lined by the state leadership. Recently when block presidents were appointed, the leadership preferred 'I' group candidates.

'A' group's disappointment came out in the open during a meeting of the Aryadan Foundation, held soon after the appointment of the block president, in which members said that those supporting Aryadan Mohammed were sidelined.

“We have sought the intervention of national and state leaders of the party to end the negligence we face in Malappuram," a prominent leader from the ‘A’ group in the district said.

"The seminar on Thursday will be attended by prominent leaders from the ‘A’ group. We have also invited the District Congress Committee (DCC) President and A P Anilkumar MLA to the programme. But we are unsure of their participation," the leader, who did not want to be identified, said.

The group is also eyeing the upcoming Youth Congress election in the district, a leader said. They believe it would be an opportunity for them to showcase their strength.

