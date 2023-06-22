CPM expels Nikhil Thomas in fake degree certificate row

Alappuzha: CPM on Thursday expelled former SFI leader Nikhil Thomas, who is absconding after being charged in the fake certificate case.

Nikhil, who was a member of the party's Kayamkulam market branch, was expelled by the district committee.

The decision comes after it was confirmed that Nikhil joined the MCom programme at Kayamkulam MSM College without passing the BCom examinations.

Kerala University Vice Chancellor, Kalinga University Registrar and MSM College Principal had confirmed that the degree certificate produced by Nikhil was fake. Following this Nikhil was suspended from the college and expelled from SFI.