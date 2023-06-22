CUSAT clash: CCTV footage available, inquiry committee to be set up soon, says VC

Kalamassery: Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) vice-chancellor P G Sankaran clarified on Wednesday that the CCTV footage of the SFI attack at the School of Engineering on June 20 was available at the college.

The principal has been asked to submit a report after examining it. The delay in obtaining the CCTV images was due to a technical glitch and an inquiry committee would be set up in 2 days over the incident, he added.

Meanwhile, teachers demanded the expulsion of all students included in the group of attackers during a meeting convened by Principal Dr Dipak Kumar Sahoo on Wednesday. The inadequate disciplinary action and the state of insecurity at the campus also came under harsh criticism. The teachers further demanded that security be stepped up at the workplace and that the university should bear the medical expenses of the injured staff. The principal will submit a report to the vice-chancellor and the registrar by including the demands raised by the teachers. Ten people, including 2 staff, were injured in the clash.

Meanwhile, the university has revised an order on suspending the students involved in the attack after omitting two names. It was found that Nibin and S K Abhinav, who were included in the first order, were not involved in the attack. Arjun, Sanin and Abhinand have been suspended and the exam results of Mejo and Amjad Saman will be withheld, the new order stated.

University assistant recounts incident

University assistant Anoop Rajan, who witnessed the SFI attack at the School of Engineering, put up a social media post on the incident:

"The committee led by Dr Gireesh Kumaran Thampi was recording the statements of students over an earlier clash that broke out at the college. Amid this, a group of SFI workers arrived in cars and barged into the office. DYFI workers were also part of the group. The students, who were in the corridor, entered the office room and bolted the door. The assailants entered the office room via the staff room and brutally attacked the students. The staff broke open the door to rescue the students. One person’s head was bleeding.

“A student who ran into Section C room was hit on the head with a steel bottle full of water. The criminal gang verbally abused the staff, including women. An attempt was also made to manhandle Gireesh Kumaran Thampi who tried to stop the attack. The assailants twisted the arm of office attender Sijimol. Another employee Gopalakrishnan was kicked. Attender Ratheesh who tried to close the grill was threatened against doing so,” he said.

“The police, who arrived on the spot, were not even ready to take the injured students to the hospital. Nor did they give any protection to the office vehicle that took the students to the hospital. Even though the items used for the attack were pointed out, the police hardly showed any interest and left after asking to lock the rooms.

“It has been long since SFI started the practice of creating hostile situations at the School of Engineering during the time of admission. The aim is to subvert the admission process. Talented students would avoid institutions that frequently witness clashes. If they have not received any favours from private colleges, then what prompted SFI to commit such acts?" the note said.

Student suffers head injury

BTech student P Sonic, who was severely injured, said that he was attacked while he was going to the canteen after giving statements. "Felt suspicious on noticing 2 bikes and one car moving in an unusual manner. The assailants stopped the bike before me, and attacked. I was hit on the head, face and back. I escaped by running into the office room. I also suffered a deep cut on the head," Sonic said, while adding that it was a planned attack.