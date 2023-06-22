Income Tax dept raids houses of YouTubers in Kerala

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 22, 2023 07:29 PM IST
Kochi: Income tax department sleuths on Thursday conducted inspections in houses and offices of YouTubers across Kerala.

The raid was held after it came to light that many video content creators were not paying taxes proportionate to their income.

As per reports, officials inspected the properties of 10 YouTubers.

The department prepared a list of 30 YouTubers and monitored their activities on the platform and the income generated with the help of service providers. Of those, the officials zeroed in on 10 content creators.

The income tax department has estimated that many of the prominent YouTubers in Kerala have an annual income of more than Rs 2 crore.

However, some of them have not been paying taxes proportionate to their revenue.

