Palakkad: Former SFI member K Vidya, who is facing charges of furnishing a fake teaching experience certificate to secure a guest faculty postion in a government college, stated that the case against her is fabricated.

Addressing the media for the first time after her arrest here on Thursday, Vidya asserted that she is ready to go to any extent to prove her innocence.

She added that she was merely staying at a friend's place and not absconding from police as claimed by media.

Vidya was taken into custody from her friend's house in Kozhikode on Wednesday night.

Kozhikode DCC president K Praveen Kumar alleged that the accused took shelter at a CPM leader's house in Kozhikode's Meppayyur. He claimed that police and CPM were aware of her hideout.

Vidya has been booked by the police under sections 465 (forgery), 471 (using forged documents as genuine), and 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of government colleges in Ernakulam and Palakkad.

Meanwhile, Agaly police produced Vidya before Mannarkkad court on Thursday afternoon.

Vidya's counsel argued that cheating charges against her will not stand before law. He claimed that Vidya was not absconding from police.

At the same time, Nileshwaram police will file a plea in the court seeking permission to arrest Vidya over a complaint filed by Government Arts and Science College, Karindalam.

K Vidya from Kasaragod is booked in a cheating case over complaints from Ernakulam Maharaja's College, Karinthalam college in Kasaragod and Attapdy Govt. College in Palakkad. As per the case, the accused had produced a fake experience certificate of Maharaja's college to obtain a guest lecturer job in various colleges. The fraud was exposed after a teacher from Government College in Wayanad contacted Maharaja's college principal for verification of Vidya's experience certificate.