19-year-old Wayanad woman tortured by husband, family over black magic

Wayanad: A 19-year-old woman in Kerala's Wayanad district was allegedly tortured by her husband and his family for opposing the practice of black magic at home.

According to the woman's complaint, black magic was organised at the behest of her mother-in-law Ayisha at their house at Koolivayal near Panamaram in the district.

The complainant says she married Iqbal nine months ago and was subjected to frequent abuse at his house, including sleep deprivation. She had sought treatment at a local hospital.

Aiysha allegedly threatened her with dire consequences if she opposed the black magic rituals. Besides her husband, who used to push her to the floor, his close relatives Shaharban and Shameer also beat her up, she has said in the complaint. “They not only denied me to sleep on time but also ordered me to attend to the sorcerer and others that accompanied him,” the woman said in her statement.

Case registered, no arrests made

Panamaram Police Station House Officer and Inspector, Sajit V told Onmanorama that a case was registered on the woman's complaint on June 14. Iqbal and his family members have been charged under IPC sections 498 (subjecting a woman to cruelty), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 323 (voluntarily causes hurt).

However, no arrests have been recorded yet. Angered by the police inaction, the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) on Friday led a march to Iqbal's house. DYFI district secretary K Rafeeq said they demanded speedy action on everyone concerned, including the sorcerer.

In December 2022, five persons, including the husband of an Alappuzha native were arrested for torturing her over 'exorcism' rituals.

However, the most horrific case related to black magic and alleged cannibalism was witnessed at Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta, where two women were brutally murdered, and dismembered by three accused, including a couple.