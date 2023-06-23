Court extends Swapna Suresh's bail in Life Mission case, Sivasankar to continue in custody

Kochi: A court here extended the bail of Swapna Suresh, one of the prime accused in the Life Mission graft case, on Thursday. The bail was extended on the condition that Swapna shall make herself available for interrogation by the investigating officer as and when required.

The bail application of PS Sarith, another accused in the case will be considered later today.

The court also criticised the Enforcement Directorate for not arresting Swapna and Sarith in the first phase of the investigation. "Why were they not arrested when Sivasankar was taken into custody," the court asked.

Former Kerala bureaucrat M Sivasankar was arrested in connection with the Life Mission graft case on February 14. The court extended his remand to August 5 on Thursday.

The case pertains to diverting Rs 4.5 crore out of the Rs 19 crore offered by the UAE-based NGO Red Crescent to fund a housing complex for the flood-affected.