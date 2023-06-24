Certificate forgery case: Vidya destroyed evidence, states police report

A police report on the certificate forgery case involving former SFI leader K Vidya states that the accused destroyed the evidence.

The detail was mentioned in the police report submitted before the munsiff magistrate court at Mannarkkad challenging Vidya's bail application. She was later granted conditional bail.

The report states that Vidya has confessed to tearing the fabricated document and getting rid of it over the mountain pass at Attappady.

Here's what the police report states: "There were more people eligible for the vacancy at Karinthalam College. Made the fake certificate when it became certain I wouldn't get the job. Felt I would be caught after Attappady college raised suspicion."

However, this claim is yet to be ascertained. Vidya made the fake certificate on her mobile phone. She allegedly created a fake seal and related documents online and did it alone. The police report states that efforts are on to retrieve the document from her phone with the help of cyber experts.

Vidya, who had remained elusive for several days, was arrested Wednesday night from a friend's house at Kuttoth in Meppayur, Kozhikode.

The native of Trikkaripur in Kasaragod district was pursuing her PhD from the Sanskrit University at Kalady.

She is accused of forging a fake experience certificate from Maharaja's College to apply for the post of guest lecturer in the Malayalam Department of the Rajiv Gandhi Memorial Arts & Science College at Attappady in Palakkad.