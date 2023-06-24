Four boys go missing from Kozhikode shelter home

Kozhikode: Four children went missing from the Government Children's Home for Boys, Vellimadukunnu here on Saturday.

According to authorities, the boys escaped by removing the rails on a bathroom window in their building. They noticed that the boys were missing around 6am on Saturday.

While two boys are aged 16 years, the other two are 15 years. One of the boys hail from the Uttar Pradesh. The rest are from Kerala.

A probe has been initiated under the supervision of K.E. Baiju, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kozhikode to find the missing children.

Information on the boys were sent to police stations across the state and Railway Protection Force (RPF) to help with the investigation.

The NHRC had issued a notice to the Kerala government and state police chief last year after nine girls went missing from a shelter home in Kottayam. The home was later shut down by the government.