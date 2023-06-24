G Sukumaran Nair elected NSS general secretary for fifth time

Changanassery: G Sukumaran Nair has been elected as the general secretary of the Nair Service Society (NSS) for the fifth consecutive time. He was also re-elected to the board of directors after his term on the board expired. M Sangeeth Kumar was elected as the new vice president while N V Ayyappan Pillai was chosen as the treasurer.

Sukumaran Nair (82) is the 10th person to become the general secretary of the NSS. The patriarch of the community, Mannathu Padmanabhan, was the first general secretary.

Sukumaran Nair who has been serving with the NSS for the past six decades, became the general secretary for the first time in 2011 before which he had served as the assistant secretary of the organisation for 10 years.

Sangeeth Kumar and Ayyappan Pillai are presidents of the Thiruvananthapuram and Karunagappally taluk unions respectively. Members were also selected to the nine posts that fell vacant on the board of directors. K B Ganesh Kumar, MLA, is among those who were selected to the board.