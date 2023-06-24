Palakkad: Former SFI activist K Vidya, accused of submitting a forged teaching experience certificate for a job, was granted bail by the Mannarkkad munsiff magistrate court on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Manorama News reported that she won't be arrested in the Karinthalam case, on Saturday.

The Mannarkkad court granted her bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 and two sureties. She has also been asked to be present before the investigating officer every alternate Saturday. Vidya will however, not be able to leave judicial custody. The court had remanded Vidya to judicial custody till July 6 on Thursday.

The prosecution informed the court that Vidya has admitted to forging the document. When the court enquired about the fake seal, the prosecution said that she destroyed the original. Vidya had resorted to online platforms to get the fake seal and documents, the prosecution stated.

The Left government had come under attack from the opposition Congress and BJP for the delay in arresting the accused, who was allegedly a former member of the SFI, the student wing of the ruling CPM.

She was booked by the police under sections 465 (forgery), 471 (using forged documents as genuine), and 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

The FIR against her was registered on the complaint of Government colleges in Ernakulam and Palakkad. According to the complaints, the woman claimed in the 'fake certificate' that she was a guest lecturer at Maharaja's College in 2018-19.

Nileshwar police have pressed charges of forgery against her for allegedly using two forged experience certificates to get an ad hoc teaching job in Government Arts and Science College at Karinthalam in Kasaragod district.