MVD collected Rs 656 crore as user fee from public in 16 years to computerise offices

Lenin Chandran
Published: June 24, 2023 03:57 PM IST
The amount, collected as a user fee, excludes the charges realised for providing the MVD's services. Photo: Manorama

Kottayam: The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) appropriated Rs 656.11 crore from the public citing a lack of government funds to computerise its offices over the past 16 years.

The amount, collected as a user fee, excludes the charges realised for providing the MVD's services. The MVD started collecting user fees (service charges) to provide its services online after computerising the offices.

An order to collect user fees was issued on April 4, 2007, and it was implemented on April 16. The MVD collected Rs 25.67 crore as user fees in the financial year 2017-18. The computerisation of offices was completed the next year.

The government has deputed an employee from C-DIT (Centre for Development of Imaging Technology) to every MVD facility to maintain and replace damaged computers and accessories. The government is paying C-DIT monthly for this purpose, and the amount is negligible. Still, the MVD continues to collect user fees from the public.

The financial year, 2015-16, reported the highest collection of user fees: Rs 11 crore.  

Below is the list of service charges the MVD has collected over the years:

