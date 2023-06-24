NIA releases list of absconding PFI leaders, including 21 Keralites

Kochi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is on the hunt for absconding Popular Front (PFI) leaders.

The agency has prepared a list of 35 absconding leaders. There are 21 Malayalis in the list including two women.

Out of the 21 Malayalis in the list, 16 are natives of Kannur and three are from Palakkad. It is suspected that some of these leaders have escaped to foreign countries. The NIA stated that some of them lost their lives in Afghanistan and Syria.

In September 2022, the Centre imposed a five-year ban on the PFI and eight of its affiliates in view of protecting national security and the potential threat the party poses to the law and order situation in the country. The action was taken under Section 3 of the UAPA.

During the period, any activity even remotely associated with the banned organisations shall be considered a crime and subsequent action will be initiated.

Following the decision, the Kerala government closed and sealed the offices of the PFI and its related organisations, besides freezing their bank accounts.

The PFI's affiliated organisations are Rehab India Foundation, Campus Front of India, All India Imams Council, National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation, National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.