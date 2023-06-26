Two Malayali MBBS students drown in Russia

Two Malayalis, who were in their final year of MBBS in Russia, drowned in a lake.

The deceased are, Sidharth Sunil (24) of Kollam and Pratyusha (24) of Muzhuppilangad in Kannur.

Pratyusha had slipped and fell into the lake while taking a selfie while Sidharth drowned as he attempted to rescue her, their colleagues told Sidharth's father.

The duo was studying medicine at Smolensk State Medical University. The lake was near the university.

Sidharth and Pratyusha would have completed their studies in six months.

Sidharth, whose father Sunil Kumar owns Sidharth Cashew Company, reached Kerala last August.

According to relatives, the mortal remains will be transported to India via Dubai on Wednesday. Sandhya Sunil is Sidharth's mother and Parvathy is his sister.

Pratyusha was the daughter of the late Prabhanan and Sherly.