'Congress doesn't fear intimidation,' Rahul backs Sudhakaran, Satheesan

New Delhi/Kochi: The Congress leadership in Kerala on Monday got a confidence booster as Rahul Gandhi announced his support to the state leaders who have been booked in what the opposition party terms cases fabricated by the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government.

"The Congress party doesn't fear the politics of intimidation and vendetta," Rahul Gandhi wrote on Facebook posting a picture with Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan.

In the picture, the former Congress president is seen holding hands with Sudhakaran and Satheesan, both facing an inquiry by the Kerala police in two separate cases.

Sharing Rahul Gandhi's Twitter post, Satheesan wrote: "When fascist regimes hunt you down, the true leader stands by you. With our beloved leader, the epitome of truthfulness, courage and love."

The Kerala leaders on Monday met Rahul in Delhi and apprised him of the circumstances that led to the cases against them.



The Crime Branch had recently arrested and released on bail Sudhakaran in a cheating case linked to a fake antique dealer and POCSO convict Monson Mavunkal.

Before that, the government had ordered a Vigilance probe against Satheesan alleging corruption in the Punarjani rebuild project which he had implemented in his Paravur constituency following the floods of 2018.



Sudhakaran had expressed his willingness to quit as KPCC chief following the arrest. However, the party leadership rallied behind him endorsing his claim that the case was fabricated.