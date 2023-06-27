Who is Sheikh Darvesh Sahib, Kerala's new police chief?

Thiruvanthapuram: Sheikh Darvesh Sahib, the current Director General of Fire and Rescue Department, will replace DGP Anil Kant as Kerala's police chief.

Let's take a look at the exemplary career of this IPS officer. The 1990 batch IPS officer started his service at Nedumangad as Assistant Superintendent of police in Kerala cadre. He later worked as Superintendent of police in Wayanad, Kasaragod, Kannur, Palakkad, Railways and State Special Branch. He also served as Commandant in MSP and KAP 2nd Battalion.

Darvesh Sahib served as Governor's Aide-De-Camp (ADC) and as part of United Nation's mission in Kosovo. He also worked as Kochi City Police Commissioner in SP rank.

He was Assistant Director and Deputy Director at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy, Hyderabad. He was the IG at SBCID, Police Headquarters, Thiruvananthapuram Range, Thrissur Range and Armed Police Battalion. He also worked as Additional Excise Commissioner and Director of Kerala Police Academy.

After being promoted as ADGP, he served at the Police Headquarters, Vigilance, Crime Branch, Northern Region and Law and Order departments.

He was the Director of Kerala Police Academy and Jail Superintendent. He was awarded the President's Police Medal in 2016 for distinguished service and the Indian Police Medal in 2007 for meritorious service. He has won Ati Utkrishta Seva Pathak and United Nations Peace Keeping Medal.

Sheikh Darvesh Sahib holds a Masters in Agriculture, a Doctorate in Agronomy and an MBA in Finance. He is a native of Hyderabad. He is married to Sheikh Farida Fatima. The children are Dr Aisha Alia and Faraz Muhammad. Son-in-law: Muhammad Ifthekar.