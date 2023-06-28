Former panchayat president among three held with snake venom worth Rs 2 crore at Kondotty

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 28, 2023 11:18 PM IST
The accused, Vadakkeveetil Basheer, TP Kumar and Pradeep Nair. Photos: Manorama News

Malappuram: The former president of a grama panchayat in Pathanamthitta and two others were arrested for smuggling snake venom worth Rs 2 crore, at Kondotty here on Wednesday.

Konni natives, TP Kumar and Pradeep Nair and Kodungallur man Vadakkeveetil Basheer were taken into custody from a lodge at Kondotty. The snake venom in their possession was stored inside a flask.

Kumar is a former president of the Aruvappulam grama panchayat in the Pathanamthitta district.

RELATED ARTICLES

The police suspect the accused were planning to hand it over to a Kondotty native with the intention of smuggling it abroad through the Karipur Airport.

The police believe the venom was supplied by a Pathanamthitta-based gang. The trio is being questioned.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout