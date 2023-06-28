Two cops, accomplice held for attempting to abduct businessman in Thiruvananthapuram

Two policemen were among three arrested Wednesday for allegedly attempting to abduct a businessman at Kattakkada in the capital city.

The accused cops are Vineeth and Kiran, while their friend Arun has also been taken into custody.

Kiran works with the Ponmudy Police Station, but Vineeth is currently under suspension.

According to reports, Kiran and Vineeth ran a store selling tiles, but it was not profitable. It is alleged that they planned the abduction to make up for the losses.

The duo was in police uniforms when they attempted to abduct Kattakkada native Mujeeb last Saturday. Mujeeb runs an electronics shop near the Market Junction.

They allegedly followed Mujeeb when he was returning home after closing the shop by 10 pm. After intercepting his car, the trio allegedly threatened him with a gun claiming to be from the Enforcement Directorate.

However, after Mujeeb screamed for help they fled. He had been handcuffed to the car. CCTV footage revealed the identities of the accused.