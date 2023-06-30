Chemical analysis absolves Chalakudy beauty parlour owner jailed by Excise over 'LSD stamps'

Thrissur: The owner of a beauty parlour in Chalakudy who was jailed for allegedly possessing banned drugs has come out against the Excise Department after the chemical analysis of the samples proved her innocence.

Sheela Sunny, who runs 'She Styles' in Chalakudy, was arrested on February 27. The Excise Department later issued a press note saying they confiscated 12 LSD (a highly potent hallucinogen) stamps from her bag and vehicle.

The Excise had said Sheela was caught with drugs worth Rs 1 lakh. They claimed that she operated a drug racket and targeted the customers of the beauty parlour. She was imprisoned for almost two-and-a-half months for the crime.

The Excise had said they monitored Sheela's movements for several days before recording the arrest.

Now, with the chemical analysis report accessed by Manorama News dismissing the Excise case, Sheela has demanded action against those responsible for framing her. The officer who made the seizure was transferred recently.

"There is plenty of space in the parlour. But they came straight to the bag and produced a cover, which they took away. Then they opened by vehicle and showed another cover, saying it was drugs. I didn't know what was happening," Sheela told Manorama News on Friday.

She says the Excise presented her before the media. "An officer came and told me to sit with my head bowed. I didn't know then that I'll be jailed. I was thinking they'll let me go home soon.

"They asked me about my financial problems and then said I did the drug business because of that... They refused to listen to what I had to say and took me to jail. I suspect someone did this to frame me. I don't have enemies. I have been running this beauty parlour for seven years," Sheela said.