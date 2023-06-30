Heavy rain likely to lash Kerala till Monday; yellow alert in 4 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: The monsoon has intensified in Kerala bringing heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated places across the state. The India Meteorological Department has predicted that Kerala will witness very heavy rainfall till Monday.

A yellow alert has been sounded in four districts- Alappuzha, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod on Friday. Rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm is expected in these districts.



Yellow alert in districts at a glance

June 30 - Alappuzha, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

July 2 - Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, Kasaragod

July 3 - Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

A yellow alert indicates that residents need to stay updated about adverse weather conditions.

According to reports, northern districts of Kerala have been receiving heavy rainfall with the onset of monsoon. As per the alert issued at 7 am, monsoon showers are expected in Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kannur districts within three hours on Friday.

The IMD has alerted the public to exercise extreme caution to avoid rain-related accidents.

Warning issued for fishermen

Fishermen are also advised not to venture into the sea till Monday (July 3) in view of rough sea conditions. Meanwhile, the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has issued a high tide warning alerting the people residing in the coastal area and fishermen to exercise extreme caution.

Tidal wave attacks at a height of 2.5 to 2.9 metres are expected on the coast of Kerala on Friday till 11.30 pm.

Deficient monsoon rains in June

The southwest monsoon has been playing truant from most southern states and Bihar even as it brought bountiful showers in Rajasthan and the granary states of Punjab and Haryana in the first month of the season.

IMD observed that southern states recorded deficient rainfall in this monsoon.

Kerala and Bihar are the two states that witnessed very little rainfall in June. Kerala only received 60 per cent below-normal rainfall while Bihar recorded 69 per cent.

Kerala received 251.1 mm of rainfall as against 621.9 mm, which is normal for the season, shows the data.

The southwest monsoon had a delayed onset over Kerala on June 8 and lingered on due to Cyclone Biparjoy that had formed in the Arabian Sea around the same time.

The monsoon progressed rapidly after Biparjoy made landfall in the Saurashtra and Kutch regions of Gujarat on June 15.

The Extended Range Forecast (ERF) issued by the weather office on Thursday evening said the conditions are favourable for further advance of monsoon to the remaining parts of the country over the next two days.

(With PTI inputs)