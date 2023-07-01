House surgeon attacked at Ernakulam General Hospital on doctor's day

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 01, 2023 11:48 AM IST Updated: July 01, 2023 12:43 PM IST
CCTV visuals show two assailants attacking a house surgeon at Ernakulam General Hospital. Photo: Screengrab/Manorama

Kochi: A house surgeon was attacked by two assailants at the Ernakulam General Hospital on Saturday.

Dr Hareesh Muhammad, who was on duty at the hospital, was attacked by two men on Saturday morning when he questioned the duo as they were 'harassing' a female doctor.

Accused Josmil and Roshan were arrested by the police soon after. The police traced and nabbed the two with the help of a mobile phone left behind by one of the accused.

According to Dr Shahirsha, the superintendent of  Ernakulam General Hospital, the two accused made a calculated attack on the doctor. 

"They returned to harass the female doctor after passing her once. Dr Muhammad was attacked when he questioned this," Dr Shahirsha said. 

He added that the apathy of the public towards the house surgeon when the attack took place was alarming.

The attack comes months after a patient stabbed Dr Vandana Das to death at the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital, Kollam.  

Incidentally, July 1 is celebrated as the National Doctor's Day in the country. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan extended greetings to the medical fraternity on the occasion and described them as 'pillars' of the public health sector.

