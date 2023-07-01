Revised speed limit on road comes into effect in Kerala from today

Thiruvananthapuram: After the implementation of the Artificial Intelligence camera surveillance system, the Kerala Motor Vehicle Department is all set to bring a major change with the introduction of the revised speed limit of vehicles. The newly revised speed limits will come into force in Kerala from July 1.



As per the new rules, two-wheelers that were allowed to go up to 70km/hr will have to move slower at 60km/hr in the revised speed limit. At the same time, four-wheelers having nine seats or less are permitted to travel at 110 kmph on six-lane National Highways and 100 kmph on four-lane National Highways.

For three-wheelers and school buses, the existing speed limit of 50km/hr will continue.

The state has revised the speed limit after nine years. An order regarding this was issued on June 14 following a meeting chaired by transport minister Antony Raju.

Speed limits for various vehicles (in km/hr), existing limit in brackets:

For vehicles with upto 9 seats:

6-lane national highway: 110

4-lane national highway: 100 (90)

Other national highways, MC Road, 4-lane state highways: 90 (85)

Other state roads, main district roads: 80 (80)

Other roads: 70 (70)

Within Corp/Municipality limits: 50 (50)

For light-medium-heavy motor vehicles, 9-plus seats:

6-lane national highway: 95

4-lane national highway: 90 (70)

Other national highways, MC Road, 4-lane state highways: 85 (65)

Other state roads, main district roads: 80 (65)

Other roads: 60 (60)

Within Corp/Municipality limits: 50 (50)

For light-medium-heavy goods vehicles:

6-lane/4-lane national highways: 80 (70)

Other national highways, 4-lane state highways: 70 (65)

Other state roads, main district roads: 65 (60)

Other roads: 60 (60)

Within Corp/Municipality limits: 50 (50)